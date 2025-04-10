MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.58. MannKind shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 104,293 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

MannKind Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in MannKind by 3,294.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

