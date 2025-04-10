Mark Goulopoulos Acquires 246,834 Shares of PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Free Report) insider Mark Goulopoulos acquired 246,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,752.94 ($23,921.57).

Mark Goulopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Mark Goulopoulos bought 150,000 shares of PlaySide Studios stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,750.00 ($18,981.48).

PlaySide Studios Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.69.

About PlaySide Studios

PlaySide Studios Limited develops and sells mobile, PC, and console video games in Australia. The company provides titles in a range of categories, including self-published games based on original intellectual property and games developed in collaboration with studios, such as Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon.

