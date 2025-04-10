Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 2,460 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in DocuSign by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $1,306,582.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,485.98. The trade was a 16.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,851 shares of company stock worth $4,911,319 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

