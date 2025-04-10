Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Qualys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Qualys by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qualys by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,321,173.97. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,557.14. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,122 shares of company stock worth $3,484,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average is $136.15. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $174.20.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys



Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

