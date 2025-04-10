Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Pegasystems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 98,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pegasystems by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,281 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.22. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $211,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,043.58. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,234,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,247,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,373,261.02. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

