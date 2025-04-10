Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 20,850 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 105,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 81,811 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,312,000 after acquiring an additional 239,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,537,000 after acquiring an additional 499,074 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.15.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.09. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

