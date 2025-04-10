Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 6,152 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Open Text were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Open Text by 3.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Open Text by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.18.

Open Text Trading Up 9.0 %

OTEX opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. Analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

