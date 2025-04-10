Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,022 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 591.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 738,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,095,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 263,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $2,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

ADTRAN stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $656.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

