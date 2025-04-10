MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $21.51. MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 3,161 shares changing hands.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 22.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

