Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $377,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $85.42 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

