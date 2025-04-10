MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Down 8.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00. The company traded as low as C$19.20 and last traded at C$19.45. 523,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,724,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.20.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEG. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.35.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEG

Insider Activity

MEG Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Darlene Miriam Gates sold 91,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$2,215,416.96. Also, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 32,728 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$791,690.32. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.34. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80.

MEG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. MEG Energy’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

About MEG Energy

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.