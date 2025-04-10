Melissa Baird Sells 33,337 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 33,337 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $910,766.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 805,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,867.56. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $2,358,215.08.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $3,026,285.77.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $1,986,613.45.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,331,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,011,926. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after buying an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

