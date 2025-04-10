Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 477.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 11.2 %

MEI opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In other Methode Electronics news, SVP Lars Ullrich bought 15,150 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,353.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $101,353.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $211,455.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,455.18. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

