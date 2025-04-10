Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 48804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Mirasol Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

