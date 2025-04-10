Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Price

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $238.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $221.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ICON Public from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.33.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $12.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.61. 746,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,128. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $138.51 and a 1-year high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average of $212.88.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ICON Public in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 15,701.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,730,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICON Public by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 158,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

