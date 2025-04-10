Mizuho Lowers Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Price Target to $18.00

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARDT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:ARDT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 86,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,251. Ardent Health Partners has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth $567,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000.

About Ardent Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.