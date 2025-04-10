Mizuho Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $400.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $376.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MOH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.35. 291,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,986. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.20. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $383.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

