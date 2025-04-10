Mizuho Upgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Hold

Mizuho upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,064,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,496 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,574,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,626 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,727,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,246 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

