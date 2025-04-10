monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stake Trimmed by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. monday.com accounts for about 4.8% of Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $58,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in monday.com by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY traded down $11.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.89. 276,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 401.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.75 and a 1-year high of $342.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MNDY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.