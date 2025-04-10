Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Price

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.15.

BIIB stock traded down $9.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,542. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.09. Biogen has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Biogen by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $793,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

