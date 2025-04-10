Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.46.

LUN stock traded down C$0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.56. The company had a trading volume of 856,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,406. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58.

In related news, Director Adam Ian Lundin purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,623,000.00. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

