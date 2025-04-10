Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $241.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.34. 6,979,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,417. The company has a market cap of $306.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. This represents a 40.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

