Morgan Stanley Lowers Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target to $32.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPHR. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sphere Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

SPHR traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.65. 354,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,601. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $989.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

