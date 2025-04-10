Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,346 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

