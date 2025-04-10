Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.67.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $751.61 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $840.79 and a 200 day moving average of $826.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

