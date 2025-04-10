Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,041,000.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPE opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 companies that exhibit environmental, social, and governance (ESG) characteristics. RSPE was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

