Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Nasdaq stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

