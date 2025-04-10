Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,697,000 after purchasing an additional 879,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Natera by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,836,000 after buying an additional 2,036,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Natera by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,898,000 after acquiring an additional 439,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,809,000 after acquiring an additional 142,201 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,538,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,604,000 after buying an additional 439,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $4,277,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,435.05. The trade was a 19.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.69, for a total transaction of $590,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,183.76. The trade was a 29.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,922 shares of company stock worth $51,603,664. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $151.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

