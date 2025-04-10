National Bank Financial Forecasts Lower Earnings for Wajax

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wajax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WJX. Scotiabank downgraded Wajax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Wajax from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wajax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of WJX opened at C$17.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$15.55 and a 52 week high of C$34.70.

About Wajax

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

