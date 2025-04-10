National Bank of Canada FI Has $660,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,391,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,589,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $767,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

