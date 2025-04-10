National Bank of Canada FI Has $739,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 350,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after buying an additional 30,061 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 62,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

