National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,698,817 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,919,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,446,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,695,000 after purchasing an additional 313,849 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

