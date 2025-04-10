National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

