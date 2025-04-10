National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,094,350 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,621,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

