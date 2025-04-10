National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $74.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.96 and a beta of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $80.14.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $957,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

