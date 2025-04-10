National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,128,000 after buying an additional 102,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 82,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $42,322,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

