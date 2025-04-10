Neal Barclay Buys 13,087 Shares of Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Stock

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Free Report) insider Neal Barclay bought 13,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.02 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of A$104,997.00 ($64,812.96).

Chorus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.15. Chorus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,850.00%.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

Featured Stories

