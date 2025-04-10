Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 107.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Shares of JAZZ traded down $8.84 on Thursday, reaching $101.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,276. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.78.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,323.72. This trade represents a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

