Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 96,202 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,202 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $137,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ANSYS by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $309.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.06 and a 1-year high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

