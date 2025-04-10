Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,980,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,321 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $114,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of KBR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Stock Up 8.1 %

KBR opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

