Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $64.92 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,982 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,835 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $64,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE opened at $364.64 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.53 and a 200-day moving average of $458.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.54.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

