Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $80.26 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,157,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,709,999 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $80,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 58.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Newmont by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,484,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,457,000 after purchasing an additional 326,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

