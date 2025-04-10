Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,527,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $188,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. This trade represents a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares in the company, valued at $69,428,435.36. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Price Performance

Vertex stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.00, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

