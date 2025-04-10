Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 194,321 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $85,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $775,256,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after buying an additional 710,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after buying an additional 91,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,853,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,152,000 after buying an additional 201,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $914,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,268.76. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

