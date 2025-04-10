Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 138,790 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 8,620.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,790 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $47,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Corpay by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Corpay by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Corpay in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corpay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY stock opened at $322.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.10. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.10 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPAY. Raymond James cut their price target on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.54.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

