Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,471 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $192,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Exponent by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Exponent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,188,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Exponent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.83 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

