Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 25,660 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,660 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.09% of GoDaddy worth $301,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after buying an additional 3,356,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $356,038,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $111,923,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 931,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,710,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,836.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 358,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after buying an additional 349,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $89,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,536.85. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,572,778.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,970. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $174.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $216.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.49 and a 200-day moving average of $185.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.