Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,747 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $52,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,799,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,628 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

