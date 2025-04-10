Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 48,021 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,021 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $62,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in WEX by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in WEX by 552.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average is $174.88. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price target on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

