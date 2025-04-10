Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150,288 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $96,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,571,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $17,903,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 309.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WD-40 by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,684 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $217.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. WD-40 has a one year low of $211.03 and a one year high of $292.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.03.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDFC

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.